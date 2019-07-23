ODOT Takes Steps to Curb Wrong Way Crashes

By 21 minutes ago
  • photo of a wrong way sign
    The Ohio Department of Transportation is piloting technology in the Cincinnati area with the goal of preventing crashes as a result of motorists driving the wrong way.
    Ohio Department of Transportation

The Ohio Department of Transportation is testing new technology aimed at stopping wrong-way crashes on the highway. Signs and detectors are being installed along an 18-mile stretch of Interstate 71 near Cincinnati.

ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning said the goal is to prevent wrong-way crashes.

“While they are extremely rare, they are usually very serious crashes that happen. So we know they are 40 times more likely to be deadly than other types of crashes,” he said.

Bruning said the $1.2 million system includes 82 detection devices at 23 locations, including the on and off ramps. When drivers attempt to drive the wrong way there, they will see red lights and a message on a sign alerting them.

If they proceed, the sensors will alert law enforcement immediately. Bruning said technology will be monitored for effectiveness, and if it is successful, it could be implemented throughout the state in the future.

Tags: 
ODOT
Matt Bruning
Wrong way signs

Related Content

Volvo says driver-facing cameras are key to cutting crashes

By Jon Stewart Mar 21, 2019

Volvo’s website carries a statement from CEO and President Håkan Samuelsson: "Our vision is that by 2020 no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo car."

That deadline is fast approaching, and the aspiration is still looking out of reach, despite the company’s focus on safety tech, from safety cells surrounding passengers, to multiple airbags, to pedestrian detection and braking.

Transportation Department Looks To Clear The Road For Cars Without Steering Wheels

By Oct 5, 2018

The Department of Transportation has announced new federal voluntary guidance on the development and use of automated vehicles — with the goal of "removing unnecessary barriers" to innovation.

A Career Trucker Helps To Steer The Path For Self-Driving Trucks

By Apr 8, 2018

When Jeff Runions started his trucking career nearly 40 years ago, he had high hopes for what the job might bring.

"I wanted the American dream."

Since then he's seen the industry from every step of the ladder — as an independent owner-operator, a full-time company driver, a parts manager, and finally a trucking depot manager.