ODOT Says Traffic Deaths Declined in Ohio Last Year

By 13 minutes ago
  • photo of broken windshield
    Ohio saw a dip in traffic-related deaths last year, says ODOT.
    SHUTTERSTOCK

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting that the state saw a slight dip in traffic-related deaths last year. That's welcome news and officials hope it puts an end to what had been a troubling trend.  

There was a nine percent reduction in traffic fatalities last year. But that’s after four years of seeing a steady increase in deaths.

Michelle May with ODOT’s Highway Safety Program said they want to take a closer look and learn from last year’s improvement.

“So we’re really trying to talk with one another about how we can try and jumpstart this positive trend and stretch it out for a longer period of time," May said.

They’re also trying to find new strategies to decrease the number of pedestrian deaths, which were higher in the past three years compared to the previous ten years.

Related Content

Traffic Deaths In Ohio Increase For 2nd Straight Year

By Jan 1, 2016

The State Highway Patrol says the number of traffic deaths around Ohio has increased for the second year in a row.

The state had at least 1,057 confirmed traffic fatalities in 2015. That's up from 1,008 for 2014 and 990 confirmed for 2013, which was the lowest reported since the record-keeping started in the 1930s.

 

Preliminary statistics tallied before New Year's Eve show at least 42 more deaths from the past year are under review but not yet confirmed as traffic fatalities.

Ohio Commemorates 1,070 Traffic Deaths and Tries to Prevent More

By Dec 22, 2015
Chairs marking deaths
STATE OF OHIO

Ohio’s traffic deaths are up nearly 10 percent over this time last year, and the state is trying to curb the numbers heading into the holiday-driving season. 

  The  Ohio Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Transportation planted 1,070 chairs on the department’s Columbus lawn today to commemorate those who have died. 

Patrol Superintendent Col. Paul Pride says he and his officers a have had to notify too many families of such deaths.

 