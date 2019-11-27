ODOT Construction on Hold While Ohioans Travel for Thanksgiving

By Nov 27, 2019
  • ODOT sign warning drivers to buckle up
    The Ohio Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to exercise caution while traveling for the holidays.
    ODOT / Ohio Department of Transportation

Travel officials are predicting this to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving weekends on the roads, and crews are taking that into account when it comes to construction projects.

AAA is predicting about 2.3 million Ohioans will be traveling further than 50 miles for the holiday. It hasn't been that busy since 2005.

And 89% of Ohio travelers will be on the roads.

The Ohio Department of Transportation's Matt Bruning said ODOT will suspend roadwork around the state.

"So we know with all that extra traffic that we need to open up as many lanes as possible, and we've got a handful of work zones across the state that are still ongoing," he said. "So where we can, we're going to remove all the orange barrels."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said seven people were killed in crashes last year. They urge people to stay alert and buckle up.

Tags: 
Thanksgiving
Holiday Traffic
Matt Bruning
ODOT
Ohio State Highway Patrol
holiday travel

Related Content

Ohio's Highways Are Expected to be Packed Over the Thanksgiving Holiday

By Nov 21, 2018
Photo of the Ohio Department of Transportation's Traffic Center
/ STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The roads are is expected to be busy this Thanksgiving holiday. The number of travelers on Ohio’s roads is expected to be the highest in more than a decade.

Ohio Highway Patrol Reports Fewer Deaths and Accidents During the Holidays

By Jan 2, 2018
photo of roads
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s roads were safer during the 2017 Christmas and New Year holidays than last year.

 

The State Highway Patrol says five crashes resulted in five deaths from Dec. 22nd to Christmas Day. That’s less than half of the 14 deaths registered in the same window in 2016.

Tips to Stay Ahead of Ohio Holiday Traffic This New Year's

By Dec 30, 2016

Ohio AAA estimates 4.2 million Ohioans will travel more than 50 miles from their homes during this holiday season. 