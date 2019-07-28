ODOT Compiling List of Flood-Damaged Roads for Repair Under Gov. DeWine's State of Emergency

    The Ohio Department of Transportation will be compiling the list of affected roads over the next two weeks in 63 counties.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 63 counties Ohio counties due to heavy rains that damaged roadways in June.

The move allows the Department of Transportation to get federal funding for road repairs. ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning says they’ll be identifying the affected roads over the next two weeks. But they will consider more than just the level of damage.

“The example I’ve used before is, you may have two culverts that have washed out on two different roads,” Bruning said. “One would qualify but one would not, just because one is on the way to a school. So that’s part of the criteria that they look at. But, ultimately, it will be up to the federal government. After we do our assessment, they’ll come in and do an assessment as well. And then they’ll make the final determination as to what qualifies and what does not.”

In Northeast Ohio, the affected areas include Summit and Cuyahoga Counties, where officials say they are still compiling the list of roads to submit for repair.

The affected counties are Adams, Ashland, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Butler, Carroll, Clermont, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Gallia, Geauga, Greene, Guernsey, Hamilton, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Huron, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Lake, Lawrence, Licking, Lorain, Madison, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Portage, Preble, Richland, Ross, Scioto, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Union, Vinton, Warren, Washington and Wayne.

Akron road closures
Flooding
Mike DeWine
State of Emergency
Ohio Department of Transportation

Parts of the county got as much as 5 inches of rain over a short period of time.