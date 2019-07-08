ODNR Says a Cleaner Cuyahoga River Might See Return of Sturgeons in Future

By Jul 8, 2019
  • photo of a very large sturgeon
    Sturgeons are native to the Great Lakes. Their fossils date back to the late Triassic Period.
    Candlescent, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 / FLICKR

A fish whose existence dates back to the time of the dinosaurs could be returning to the Cuyahoga River.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is working with Cleveland Metroparks, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District and others to study the idea of re-introducing sturgeons to a cleaner Cuyahoga.

Eric Weimer supervises the Fisheries Assessment Unit in Sandusky for ODNR. He said restocking the river is going to take some time.

“Don’t expect to see fish in the water in the next year. It’s going to be down the road a bit further," he said. "We have to be responsible with the resources that we have, and we want to make sure that we’re putting fish in places where they have a high likelihood of success.”

Weimer said sturgeons are sensitive to pollution and require clean water to live and breed.

A similar project resulted in sturgeons being released in the Maumee River last year. Weimer said that effort took 10 years to plan.

Related Content

Watershed: State of the Cuyahoga

By & Jun 24, 2019
photo of Cuyahoga River
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Fifty years ago, the Cuyahoga River caught on fire. It wasn’t the first time this had happened. And it really didn’t become a big deal nationally until more than a month later when Time magazine ran an article on the fire.

Fifty years later, the river has rebounded. Watershed is a series from WKSU News looking at our waterways and what the future holds for them. In our opening story, we take a look at the current state of “the burning river.”

Watershed: Advocates Look to a Brighter Future for Lorain's Black River

By Jun 25, 2019
a photo of a sailboat
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

Ohio’s urban waterways were once seen as common sewers for industry and growing populations.

But a fire in 1969 on the Cuyahoga River sparked new ideas of how a river can serve its region.

In kicking off our series, Watershed, WKSU is examining three Northeast Ohio rivers, and the relationships they have with the communities that rely on them.

OH really? Listener Wonders About the Number of Dams Still in the Cuyahoga River

By Jan 15, 2019
photo of LeFever Dam
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

For the past 50 years, the Cuyahoga River’s fortunes have risen and fallen just like the water that flows down the crooked channel and into Lake Erie.  This week, we’re answering our first question submitted by a listener as part of a new project we’re calling, “OH Really?”  WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia takes us on a river tour.