Nuclear Bailout Remains, Energy Efficiency Capped in Latest Version of Energy Bill

The Senate is rolling out more changes to the comprehensive energy bill that would bail out Ohio’s nuclear power plants.

The latest version of the bill makes big changes to energy efficiency policies.

The latest version of the energy bill maintains the nuclear bailout and puts a limit on energy efficiency.

The average residential ratepayer would see an additional 85-cent monthly charge, generating $150 million for the nuclear plants and $20 million for Ohio’s current solar farms. The bill keeps renewable standards around until 2026. But as Sen. Steve Wilson (R-Maineville) explains, when it comes to efficiency standards, utilities have to reach 17.5% savings by next year.

"When they reach the 17.5%, then energy efficiency ceases," Wilson said.

Supporters of efficiency standards say they’ve helped save ratepayers $5 billion over a decade.