Nuclear Bailout Remains, Energy Efficiency Capped in Latest Version of Energy Bill

    Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee meets in the Senate Building to discuss changes to HB6.
The Senate is rolling out more changes to the comprehensive energy bill that would bail out Ohio’s nuclear power plants.

The latest version of the bill makes big changes to energy efficiency policies.

                       

The average residential ratepayer would see an additional 85-cent monthly charge, generating $150 million for the nuclear plants and $20 million for Ohio’s current solar farms. The bill keeps renewable standards around until 2026. But as Sen. Steve Wilson (R-Maineville) explains, when it comes to efficiency standards, utilities have to reach 17.5% savings by next year. 

"When they reach the 17.5%, then energy efficiency ceases," Wilson said. 

Supporters of efficiency standards say they’ve helped save ratepayers $5 billion over a decade.

energy bill
Ohio renewable energy standards

