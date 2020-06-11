Nothing Like SARS: Researchers Warn The Coronavirus Will Not Fade Away Anytime Soon

Let's think back to the early days of 2020, before a pandemic was declared. A new virus had surfaced and was infecting humans but had limited global spread. The World Health Organization and other health officials hoped that this novel coronavirus could be contained and wiped out.

And it wasn't just wishful thinking. Less than two decades ago, another emerging coronavirus struck: SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). Health authorities were able to control it in eight months. No new cases have been found since 2004.

As late as March 2, WHO was still optimistic. "Containment of COVID-19 is feasible," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general. "With early, aggressive measures, countries can stop transmission."

Those who believed it could disappear were hopeful that the coronavirus wouldn't be able to tolerate the heat and humidity of summer — or that vast swaths of people who recovered from infections would contribute to herd immunity and stop the virus from spreading further.

But now, COVID-19 has circled the globe and is sweeping rapidly through tropical regions, and billions of people remain susceptible to the virus. It's likely the disease will be here with us year-round and for years to come, says Albert Ko, an epidemiologist at Yale and co-chair of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group.

"This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away," said Michael Ryan, director of WHO's health emergencies program on May 13.

To call a virus "endemic" means that it has a constant presence in a specific location, explains Ngozi Erondu, an epidemiologist and research fellow at Chatham House.

So why is this virus more difficult to combat than SARS? Why aren't the strategies that stamped out SARS working as well?

There's a key difference between the two coronaviruses, and it has to do with a critical factor for control: the period of time when infected people are most contagious, says Malik Peiris, a virologist at Hong Kong University who has studied both viruses.

With SARS, most people who became infected did not start spreading the virus until they were showing symptoms. That made it easier to come up with a way to stop transmission. "As soon as somebody had a fever and a cough, they were brought into medical care and tested, isolated, and the chains of transmission would be broken," Peiris says.

The novel coronavirus, however, can be transmitted by people who are infected but aren't showing overt symptoms. That makes it more difficult to contain. By the time people know they're sick, they may have already spread it to others, Peiris says.

That ability to keep infecting people is what a disease needs to survive. You can see that when you look at how other disease-causing viruses manage to stick around.

One example is the herpes virus, which can cause blisters or ulcers around the mouth or genitals. It has a "very clever" strategy, Peiris says. Once a person is infected, the herpes virus hides out in their bodies. "From time to time, it gets reactivated and causes a milder disease that allows it to transmit to other people," Peiris says, so one person can keep transmitting the virus throughout their life. And there's currently no cure.

Other viruses rely on animals to keep alive — primates and bats, for Ebola. "It circulates in animals and spills over [to humans] intermittently," Ko says. When the virus comes into contact with people, it can spread quickly and is potentially deadly. A new Ebola outbreak, believed to have originated from animals, was announced June 1 in western Democratic Republic of Congo, which has experienced three previous outbreaks in the past six years.

A milder (although still potentially fatal) disease like flu has yet another strategy. Most people who catch the flu virus get over it and become immune to the strains that infected them.

"As the population immunity builds up, [the virus] undergoes mutation," Peiris says. These constant changes allow it to dodge our built-up immune system defenses — and circumvent past vaccines we've thrown at it.

But the novel coronavirus might not have the staying power of some of these other endemic viruses. For one thing, it doesn't mutate as fast as flu. And it doesn't usually appear to hide out in the body after the initial infection, WHO specialists say.

But dreams of a large, immune population are a long way off. For the novel coronavirus, researchers estimate that at least 50% to 60% of the population must be immune to it to slow its spread. "We are nowhere near that anywhere," Peiris says. Even in hard-hit places like New York City, only 20% of the population has been exposed to the virus, according to estimates from health officials. And there are open questions about how long recovered people are protected from reinfection, Peiris says.

What's more, there are still many hurdles to clear for vaccine development, Erondu says. "We keep getting these very hopeful estimates," she says, "[but] we probably won't have a vaccine for another two years at the minimum."

Peiris says it's possible a vaccine may come sooner — "maybe by early next year" — but that timeline assumes that everything goes perfectly. "We have to realize that there has been no vaccine for coronaviruses in humans," he says.

Meanwhile, even though 7.3 million people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus, there are still billions who are susceptible to infection.



RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Many parts of the country are trying to get back to life as it was before the pandemic, but the pandemic is far from over. There are now more than 2 million cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and the virus is now spreading at higher rates in new places. Arizona, Florida, Oregon and North Carolina's number of cases nearly doubled in the last three weeks. All four of those states are also in the process of reopening. Just last week, North Carolina recorded its largest single-day spike since the pandemic began. Mandy Cohen is North Carolina's secretary of health and human services, and she joins me now. Thanks so much for being with us.

MANDY COHEN: Good morning, Rachel, great to be with you.

MARTIN: So things were going well in North Carolina, and now they are not. So what happened?

COHEN: That's right. So we took early and aggressive action like many other states back in March to slow the spread of the virus. And we never got a first surge or a first wave, and that was really good. We were able to use that time to build our capacity to respond. But we couldn't stay locked down forever, right? And we start to reopen. We know that the virus is going to move around more. And we watch our numbers and track our trends very closely. And what we have seen, particularly in the last two weeks since our second phase of reopening, is that our numbers are really, as you said, going in the wrong direction. In the last week, we've had four days of more than a thousand new cases in each one of those days. And importantly, we are seeing our hospitalizations go up, so more people having serious illness.

Now, we still have capacity in our health care systems and, you know - but this is an early warning sign for us that we really need to take seriously and make sure that we don't forget that COVID-19 is with us. I know folks are weary at this point, but we really need to stay vigilant, particularly in our state where we never really saw that first increase. So this is new for us, and we need to make sure that we can respond.

MARTIN: Well, what are the criteria for moving on with reopening? I mean, as you noted, North Carolina's in phase two, and restrictions are set to loosen further in about two weeks. Are you worried about that?

COHEN: Well, we've been tracking very closely four key metrics, and the governor and I report out on those metrics every week to help us make decisions. And that is why we felt like we were able to move into our first phases of reopening. We had been stable on our numbers of new cases, of our percent-positive tests on hospitalizations, and we look at some early surveillance data. So we look at these four key trends every single week. It's on our dashboard every single day. So they were stable.

But, as I said, as we start to reopen, which we knew, you know, we have to reignite the economy, we can't stay locked down forever, we do see these trends moving in the wrong direction. And the governor and I have said that we will use all of our tools, and if we need to go back to stay at home, we will. I hope we don't have to. I think there are things we can do before we have to get there. But, yes, we are concerned, and we're going to take - make sure we're taking action.

MARTIN: President Trump told reporters yesterday that he's going to restart his massive rallies. And he specifically mentioned wanting to hold one in North Carolina. I mean, you're well aware of the debate over the GOP convention there in August. And, you know, the RNC just voted to have a dramatically scaled down set of events then. But is your state ready for mass gatherings like a Trump rally?

COHEN: Well, the data and science tells us that mass gatherings are one of the most concerning kinds of activities related to viral spread - right? - when lots of people close together can spread this virus. And we have seen that happen here in our state where there have been gatherings that have spread the virus. So right now, we are asking our folks in North Carolina if you've been to a mass gathering like a protest or going back to church, we want you to get tested. We think that that is exposure. We think that that's a risk. And we want folks to get tested. So I am worried about mass gatherings. For us in North Carolina, our rules still are that we do not want to have any mass gatherings. Obviously, the protests and going back to church have particular legal status, but the virus doesn't know that. So we think those are risks, and we want to make sure folks are getting tested and are taking care of themselves.

MARTIN: There are several states that are going through this, an increase even as the country continues to reopen, an increase in cases. Is there any particular state you're watching as you make calculations for North Carolina?

COHEN: Well, certainly, we're trying to learn from the states that have come before us, the - particularly the states in the northeast that have already seen their first surge, and how did they respond to that? So we were appreciative of a lot of lessons learned there. But as I look at other states that are increasing now, obviously, you mentioned them in your intro - the southern part of California, Arizona, Arkansas - so we are looking there to see are they just a few days or maybe a week ahead of us? And what are the things that they are doing that can help tailor our work?

So we want to make sure that we are particularly focused on getting people to wear face coverings, wait 6 feet apart and wash their hands. There are individual actions that people can take right now, and I think they're so important. We really need to get our testing up. And then we need to trace folks. And folks need to stay isolated and stay home if they're sick.

MARTIN: Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's secretary of health and human services, thank you.

COHEN: Thank you so much, Rachel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.