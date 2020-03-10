Northeast Ohio Students in Self-Quarantine for Possible Exposure to COVID-19

A handful of students in Northeast Ohio are in self-quarantine after health officials determined they had contact with one of three individuals in Cuyahoga County with COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Four students at Hawken Upper School in Gates Mills traveled to last week's American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, D.C. on the same bus with one of Ohio's confirmed patients.

Two students at Solon High School are also in self-quarantine after coming into contact with one of the patients.

Both schools sent letters to families. The Cuyahoga County Board of Health notified the families who had children on the same bus to the conference to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms. The schools haven't announced future plans.

Ohio State University (OSU) has announced it is suspending in-person classes and is having students complete assignments online until March 31.

KentWired.com reports Kent State University's Faculty Senate is figuring out a policy to handle classes if a COVID-19 case is confirmed on campus. At a Faculty Senate meeting Monday, university officials said they are following directions from the Ohio Department of Public Health and won't consider shutting down campus unless multiple cases are confirmed.

More than 40 colleges nationwide have taken similar measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to NPR.

Western Reserve Academy in Hudson has asked its more than 400 students to not return from spring break.

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency Monday after the Ohio Department of Health confirmed three cases of COVID-19 in the state, all in Cuyahoga County and in their mid-50s. The declaration allows the state to get access to resources and funds without having to place a bid.

More than 400 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Five people in the state are undergoing testing for COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health as of 2 p.m. Monday. Nearly 255 individuals in Ohio are being monitored for symptoms, such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath.

Tips from the CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid unnecessary contact (handshakes, high-fives, etc.)

Avoid large crowds

Wash hands for more than 20 minutes

Hand sanitizer is good in a pinch

If you're sick, stay home

Stay away from others who are sick

The Ohio Department of Health has opened a call center for questions relating to the coronavirus: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

