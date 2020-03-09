Northeast Ohio Schools Prepare for Possible Impact of Coronavirus

Schools in Northeast Ohio are preparing in case a coronavirus outbreak hits the region. As Ideastream education reporter Providing information and resources to the community is a high priority.

Northeast Ohio schools are thinking of ways to keep kids engaged in their work outside of school in case they have to cancel due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has set up an online resource page for students and families to get the latest information and hygiene guidelines. CMSD says it is closely monitoring updates from local and state health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control.

Mark Williamson, with Akron Public Schools, says in addition to keeping students and families informed, the administration is having regular meetings to discuss what to do if the district is forced to close schools.



“How do we keep the kids engaged if they're quarantined, you know, at home. Can we digitally get their lessons to them? And if so, how will we do that?”



Williamson says the Akron Public School district has a large immigrant population, many from Southeast Asia, so the district is working hard to translate coronavirus related information for those families.

