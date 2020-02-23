Northeast Ohio Legislators Propose Measure to Address Shortage of Truck Drivers

By 32 minutes ago
  • photo of trucks on highway
    The bill authored by State Reps. Reggie Stoltzfus (R-Paris Twp) and Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) would give employers up to $25,000 in tax credits when they provide CDL training.
    SHUTTERSTOCK

A bill that would give Ohio employers up to $25,000 in tax credits for training truck drivers has passed the state House and is on its way to the Senate.

State Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus (R-Paris Twp) from Stark County authored the bill, and says he’s seen first-hand in his manufacturing business how a lack of drivers can delay shipments. 

Stark County State Rep. Reggie Stolzfus (R-Paris Twp) speaks at the Ohio House on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Credit OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

He hopes the bill spurs more employers to pay for employees to get a Commercial Driver’s License, which can cost up to $10,000. But he adds that cost is not the only deterrent: there are age restrictions on CDLs, and trucking can simply seem “unglamorous.”

“Starting out in the CDL driver world, you may have to go over the road for six months or a year to get some experience on your resume. So that’s another drawback for people; they don’t want to spend two weeks on the road, then come home, then spend another two weeks on the road.”

Stoltzfus  says truck driving can be a very lucrative career, and there's a growing demand. He estimates there’s a nationwide shortage of about 50,000 drivers.

The bill proposes up to five credits of $5,000 each for an employer, for a total of $25,000 for each employer and a total cap statewide of $3 million a year. Stoltzfus says his company has trained several drivers in recent years, but will not be applying for the credit themselves.

State Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) co-authored the bill.

Tags: 
trucking
CDL
Reggie Stoltzfus
Stephanie Howse

Related Content

Tri-C Opens New Transportation Innovation Center to Train Truckers

By Jun 3, 2019
a photo of Tri-C
Cuyahoga Community College / Instagram

Tri-C is opening a new center Tuesday in response to the growing need from the trucking industry. The Transportation Innovation Center will serve as the school’s new home for training the next generation of truckers. The facilities include interactive classrooms and a driving simulator. William Gary is executive vice president of the college’s Workforce Community and Economic Development division. He said the center meets the demands of the supply chain.

Local School Districts Experiencing Bus Driver Shortages

By Jul 17, 2019
a photo of a school bus
PEXELS

With just over a month left until school starts, some districts are still trying to find bus drivers.

William Andexler is the coordinator of transportation at Akron Public Schools. He said, in his own district and elsewhere, they’ve recruited drivers from anywhere they could.

“I’ve had people in the [Akron Public Schools] Board office get their Commercial Driver's Licenses to drive students. So all the districts are really creative on how we get the students home,” he said.