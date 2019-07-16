Northeast Ohio Is Experiencing a Labor Shortage in IT, Health Care and Manufacturing

    The study found in 2017 just over 2,200 credentials were awarded in information technology and computers while demand in 2018 exceeded 12,000.
Northeast Ohio is facing a labor shortage. That’s according to a report from Team NEO analyzing supply and demand in Northeast Ohio’s labor Market.

Team NEO’s Vice President of Strategy and Research Jacob Duritsky said the demand for health care, nursing and manufacturing jobs outweighs the number of qualified people entering the workforce.

“In those key sectors of the economy, we aren’t pushing enough students out of our programs into those fields where really good opportunity exists,” Duritsky said.

Northeast Ohio produces 20% fewer post-secondary graduates than the national average.

Duritsky said certification programs and skills training can help produce qualified workers in fields which might have required a college degree a few years ago.

