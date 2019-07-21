Northeast Ohio Bookstores Join Effort to Help Immigrant Organization

Four independent booksellers in Northeast Ohio joined others around the country to try to help the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. The “Bookstores Against Borders” event over the weekend raised money for RAICES, a Texas-based nonprofit providing legal aid and other resources to refugees detained at the border.

Loganberry Books, Mac's Backs, Visible Voice and the Learned Owl donated 10 percent of their sales, and are also raising money online. Learned Owl owner Kate Schlademan said bookstores are a good fit for such an event.

Schlademan on Bookstores Against Borders

“We feel strongly about human rights issues, and we think there is a need for help. We hope that we can represent all sides of different issues and help to educate people with facts. And that is our goal no matter what we’re doing.”

The nationwide fundraiser has a goal to raise $100,000 by the end of the month, using an online portal.