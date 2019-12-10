Nonprofit Promotes Ohio as a Future World Tech Leader

Automation, robotics and artificial intelligence are all new innovations that companies are hoping to utilize. Now a new organization in Ohio is looking to propel the state to be a technological leader.

OhioX wants to help Ohio's economy grow through new technological innovations.

OhioX is a nonprofit that wants unite individuals throughout the state to collaborate on new technological innovation.

The group’s president Chris Berry says one goal is to help brand Ohio as a destination for people who want to help grow the economy through technology.

“Most funding for things like start-ups and new technologies those happen in the same 3 states, California, Massachusetts and New York. There’s always going to be challenges for anywhere in the middle of the country getting investment into emerging technology and what we’re hoping with OhioX is that we can help that.”

He says now is an ideal time for Ohio to make this leap.

“Study shows that 41% of younger tech workers are looking to leave Silicon Valley in the next 12 months so that’s an opportunity for places like Ohio.”

Berry says they will begin with online and in person events to help people better understand new technologies.