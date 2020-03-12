No March Madness: NCAA Cancels Men's And Women's Basketball Tournaments

The NCAA has announced that it is canceling its Division I men's and women's college basketball tournaments. This year, there will be no March Madness.

"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," the NCAA said in a statement Thursday.

The decision followed earlier declarations by Kansas and Duke that they would no longer participate in nearly all athletic events.

The NCAA had previously announced that the basketball tournaments would take place only in front of essential staff and limited family members — no crowds.

Announcements from across the American sports landscape fell on sports fans on Thursday: Most everything is canceled or at least postponed.

Major League Baseball halted Spring Training and delayed the start of the regular season for two weeks. The National Hockey League put its season on ice for 30 days. Major League Soccer won't play for the next month.

The NBA announced Wednesday night that it has called off the entire rest of its season, after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. Another player has also tested positive.

