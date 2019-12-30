New Year Brings Increase in Ohio Minimum Wage

    The wage increase is set for midnight on January 1st.
When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, Ohio’s lowest paid workers will have a special reason to celebrate.

In 2020, Ohio’s minimum wage goes up by 15 cents per hour to $8.70 an hour. Tipped employees will get a nickel more per hour. A 2006 constitutional amendment Ohio voters approved increases the state’s minimum wage on January 1 by the rate of inflation.

Most jobs in Ohio pay above the minimum wage but for those getting this increase, it could mean an extra $1.20 cents for an 8-hour day. That’s roughly enough for one bus pass or about half of one gallon of gas.

