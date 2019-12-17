New University of Akron President Voices Support for Football Program, Coach

    The University of Akron's Infocision Stadium has a capacity of 30,000. The university says average attendance this season was 17, 959.
The University of Akron’s new president is giving a vote of confidence to the school’s  struggling football team and its place among the top football schools in the country. 

The team went 0-and-12 this season. Attendance averaged just under 18-thousand people per home game with a low of less than 11-thousand in the Tuesday night game against Eastern MichiganInfocision Stadium has a capacity of 30-thousand. University president Gary Miller tells WKSU News he’s had the top job previously at three other schools that had Division 1 NCAA programs, and he’s committed to keeping Akron in Division 1.

“Division 1 athletics is a very important part of the history of the University of Akron, so we will have Division 1 athletics going forward, and we were certainly have football,” Miller said.

As far as the future for first year coach Tom Arth, Miller says the program is rebuilding, has the right leadership and will get better.

