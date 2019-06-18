New Train Car Aims to Appeal to Children

  • a video illustration of the new train car
    The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has posted a virtual tour of what the new children's car will look like.
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is creating a new space for young riders. The Edu-trainment is currently being renovated to create an educational and entertaining space for children.

The rare Zephyr car, shown here, is one of several CVSR is renovating as part of it's "Powering Ahead" plan to enhance the railroad.
The new car is part of a master plan with the goal of enhancing the railroad.

Bobby Dinkins is the Vice President of Marketing and Development for the railroad. He says the goal for the train is to let kids have fun while getting to learn about the national park.

“The car’s mission is to spark a love of trains and nature. And so what we want to do is we want to entertain families on the train. We realize that oftentimes our trips to 3 ½ hours is very long for young children. But now we have an opportunity for families to want to come back on the train.”

The train will have themes focusing on nature, trains and the national park. Dinkins says there is a lot to see and do on the train, from book nooks to nature exploration to a mock train to let kids get familiar with the mechanical parts of locomotives.

Dinkins says the plan is to help children answer questions while playing.

