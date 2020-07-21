New Study Will Test Cleveland Wastewater For The Coronavirus

By Lisa Ryan 1 hour ago
Originally published on July 21, 2020 7:00 pm

Most people don’t want to think about their waste after it’s flushed down the toilet, but researchers can actually use waste samples to test for COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency are partnering to test sewage and wastewater for the presence of coronavirus genetic material, ribonucleic acid (RNA) fragments, in feces in several Ohio cities including Cleveland. 

According to researchers, this data will help cities predict cases because the virus can show up in a person’s feces 3-7 days before symptoms, said Rebecca Fugitt of ODH's Bureau of Environmental Health and Radiation Protection.

“It gives communities an advance notice that you’re going to have some increasing cases or see an increase in cases in your community,” Fugitt said.

The study is funded by a $2 million allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act.

The initial round of sampling will be done with wastewater utility departments in some of Ohio’s largest municipal areas, including Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Akron, Toledo, and Dayton with plans to add more cities.

It is not unusual for researchers to test wastewater for viruses, Fugitt said. Some communities have used this method to test for opioids or polio, she said.

The testing is done before the water is treated, and Fugitt said there’s no risk of the virus being in drinking water. Wastewater treatment plants are designed to treat the water for viruses like this.

More information about the research, including sampling data, will be posted on Ohio’s COVID-19 website

U.S. EPA is a partner in these research efforts and ODH and Ohio EPA are closely coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on this research.

Copyright 2020 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit 90.3 WCPN ideastream.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
sewage
wastewater
Ohio Department of Health
Cleveland
Akron
CARES Act
Ohio EPA

Related Content

California's Coronavirus Testing Still A Frustrating Patchwork Of Haves And Have-Nots

By editor May 3, 2020

Months into the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States, widespread diagnostic testing still isn't available. California offers a sobering view of the dysfunction blocking the way nationally.

It's hard to overstate how uneven the access to critical test kits remains in the nation's largest state. Even as some Southern California counties are opening drive-through sites to make testing available to any resident who wants it, a rural northern county is testing raw sewage to determine whether the coronavirus has infiltrated its communities.

‘Sewage surveillance’ may be early warning tool in fight against COVID-19, says one study

By The World staff, Christopher Woolf Apr 20, 2020

A new study in the Netherlands has found the coronavirus in sewage — and in one Dutch city, the coronavirus was detected in the sewage system days before any cases were officially confirmed through human testing.

The researchers behind the study, which has not been peer-reviewed, hope their findings can help authorities detect early warning signs for cities if the virus enters or reemerges in a community — especially if testing is limited.

6 Solutions To Beat COVID-19 In Countries Where The Usual Advice Just Won't Work

By & Apr 26, 2020

The fight against coronavirus will not be won until every country in the world can control the disease. But not every country has the same ability to protect people.