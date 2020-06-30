New Study Says Lack Of Good Childcare Is Hurting Businesses

By 38 minutes ago
  • Aleksander Krsmanovic, Shutterstock.com
Originally published on June 30, 2020 1:52 pm

A new report from a group of business leaders shows many Ohio companies cannot get back on their feet because their employees no longer have affordable day care options. 

Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Jed Metzger says businesses in his area of the state are telling him they can’t rebound from the pandemic because too many of their employees lost their childcare.

"We used to have daycares that could serve 90 people and now there’s 45. There’s a waiting list of up to a year to even get in," Metzger says.

The new report by ReadyNation shows $57 billion  in lost earnings nationally in productivity and revenue because of the lack of day care. To solve the problem, business leaders want Congress and the state to help Ohio recover funds for child care that have been lost during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
childcare

Related Content

Childcare Providers Need Help, Senators Say

By May 11, 2020
picture of children walking on path lead by teacher.
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

As Ohio begins to reopen, there are a lot of questions about how parents can go back to work when most daycare centers remain closed. Governor Mike DeWine is expected to address that during his briefing Monday afternoon.

And Senator Sherrod Brown is calling for the next federal stimulus bill to provide help for childcare providers.

Child Care Operators Say Ohio Needs To Reopen Centers Now

By May 13, 2020

As retail stores throughout Ohio reopen after closing under state order for the coronavirus pandemic, some employees are scrambling to find a way to work without having reliable child care available. 