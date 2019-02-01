New Speaker Seeks to Change the Culture in the Ohio House

By 1 hour ago
  • Larry Householder has been disappointed in House members' conduct.
    Larry Householder has been disappointed in House members' conduct.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

An investigation into a complaint of inappropriate workplace behavior from an Ohio House legislative aide just before the election of the new speaker found no wrongdoing. That was the latest claim of bad behavior and inappropriate comments and actions at the Statehouse.

New House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says the culture in the House is going to change.

Householder  came back to the House in 2016 after more than a decade out of office. And he says since then, there have been allegations of racism and sexism by various staffers and even lawmakers.

“It’s become a bit of a circus here in the House and it’s really disappointed me,” Householder said. 

Householder says a process is underway for hiring a human resources professional. And he says he’s been clear with members and staff that they need to be professional with everyone they encounter.

“I will not tolerate the behavior I’ve seen over the past couple of years.”

Householder says he hasn’t planned cultural sensitivity training but hasn’t ruled it out if it is necessary to change the culture in the House.

Tags: 
Ohio House of Representatives
Larry Householder

Related Content

Householder Looks to Democrats in Battle for Ohio House Speaker

By Jo Ingles Jan 7, 2019
Householder
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) wants to be speaker again.

Democrats Help Householder to Speakership Victory

By Andy Chow & Jo Ingles Jan 7, 2019
A photo of Ryan Smith, left, and Larry Householder, right.
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The new speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives is a familiar face who has served in the role before. To win the job this time, Republican Larry Householder needed the support of as many Democratic representatives as fellow Republicans. 

Householder joked a bit as he took his spot in front of the House. “Either over the last 18 years, this dais has gotten smaller or I have gotten larger.” And then he got serious. “This is a very divisive time and I guess I would like to say is I would like to call Ryan Smith up here if I could.”