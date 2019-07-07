New Service Allows Teens to Call, Text for Help Quitting E-Cigarettes and Tobacco

A new service launched by the Ohio Department of Health this month offers free, confidential help for people under 18 who are trying to stop using e-cigarettes and tobacco – a growing issue that the Surgeon General is calling an epidemic.

New teen anti-vaping program

The “My Life, My Quit” initiative is an outgrowth of the Ohio Tobacco Quit phone line for adults. But the new program for teens offers help over the phone, by text or online.

Denver-based National Jewish Health created the line, and Clinical Director Thomas Ylioja says that while adults are focused on long-term goals, the new teen program was designed using input from young people.

“They’re more concerned about [whether] using or not using tobacco – how will that impact their peer relationships [and] their day-to-day activities.”

A U.S. Surgeon General’s report on e-cigarette use found that last year, the number of high school students who vape jumped 78 percent.

The teen "My Life, My Quit" line can be texted or called at 855-891-9989. Help is also available at mylifemyquit.com. The adult Ohio Tobacco Quit Line is 800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).