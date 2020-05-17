New Round of Grants Available for Small Businesses in Summit County

There’s a new pot of grant money for small businesses in Summit County struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic. The hope is that more of them will be able to qualify for this round of funding.

The Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce is administering the five million dollar COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Relief Program.

Chamber President and CEO Steve Millard says with this second round of grants, small businesses with up to 30 employees are eligible, and they do not have to apply for other government loans that have already been exhausted, changes that should allow more businesses to qualify.

President and CEO of the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce Steve Millard on the COVID-19 grants for small businesses.

“We know how tough this is for small business owners. Please be patient with us as we go through this process. We’re all learning together, but we know these resources are helpful. We know they’re scarce, and we’ll do everything we can to help.”

Click here to apply.