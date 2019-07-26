A New Quinnipiac Poll Shows Favor for Legal Abortions and Gun Restrictions in Ohio

By 1 hour ago
  • A photo of Peter Brown
    Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University poll, talks about the results of a new poll.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows a majority of Ohioans support background checks for gun sales, favor legalized abortion, and oppose one of the most recent state restrictions on abortion.

The poll shows just over half of Ohio voters oppose a ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law is on a court-ordered hold. And 61% say they back the Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

On guns, the poll shows 90% want background checks for gun sales.

Yet Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed that abortion ban and has supported gun rights, still enjoys a 44% approval rating.

But pollster Peter Brown says a Democratic U.S. Senator has support from 51% of those surveyed.

Sherrod Brown is the most popular politician in the state of Ohio currently,” Peter Brown said.

Ohio’s Republican Sen. Rob Portman got a 43% approval rating.

Tags: 
gun control
Abortion ban
heartbeat bill
Mike DeWine
Peter Brown
Quinnipiac poll
background checks

Related Content

Abortion Issue Draws Protesters from Both Sides

By May 21, 2019
photo of supporters of legal abortion
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Supporters of legal abortion rallied in state capitals throughout the nation Tuesday. One such rally took place in Columbus.

Hundreds of protesters chanted outside the Statehouse. Many carried homemade signs, urging lawmakers to stop passing abortion bans and restrictions. Democratic Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) said the bans being passed lately are dangerous.

“People are going to still have abortions. They are going to because it’s a real health care need.”

Ohio Heartbeat Bill Leads to ACLU Lawsuit

By May 15, 2019
A photo of the ACLU announcing their lawsuit over Ohio's lawsuit
SAM ABERLE / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

More than a month after Gov. Mike DeWine signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court to stop it from taking effect in July. It bans abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The bill bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, often before a woman would even know she was pregnant. Jessie Hill, an attorney working with the ACLU, said the so-called “heartbeat bill” is blatantly unconstitutional.

Alabama Abortion Ruling Could Impact Ohio Ban

By Jun 30, 2019
photo of the U.S. Supreme Court
WIKIMEDIA

The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up a case on Alabama’s ban on an abortion method most commonly used in second trimester abortions. This means a lower court ruling saying the ban was unconstitutional will stand.  What does the high court’s decision mean for Ohio’s similar ban, which is in the courts right now?

Jaime Miracle of NARAL ProChoice Ohio said the decision in the Alabama case is a good sign for opponents of Ohio’s ban.