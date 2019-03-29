New Public School Funding Formula Would Cost $720 Million More Than Ohio's Current K-12 Budget

By Mar 29, 2019
  • photo of Bob Cupp, John Patterson
    State Reps. Bob Cupp, of Lima (left), and John Patterson, of Ashtabula, say the new formula will provide "the right funding" for about 85 percent of the state's schools.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Two state lawmakers, who say they’ve made Ohio’s school funding formula more stable and fair, have released financial details that show what Ohio's 612 school districts will get. And they’re also showing the plan will cost the state a lot more money.

Right now, more than half of Ohio's school districts got less money from the existing formula than they did last year, so the state made up difference.

Democratic Rep. John Patterson says 85 percent of schools will get the right funding under this new formula. Patterson says it reflects some big percentage increases for wealthy districts because they haven’t been getting the state funding they should have. It’s been diverted to schools that were guaranteed at least what they got last year.

“And now we're trying to shift that pendulum out of fairness for everybody,” he said.

Patterson says he and Republican Bob Cupp need more information to calculate funding to help economically disadvantaged students, who typically have much worse test scores.

The plan would cost $720 million more than the current K-12 budget.

Tags: 
school funding
Rep. John Patterson
Rep. Bob Cupp

Related Content

Ohio Lawmakers Consider New Public School Funding Formula

By Mar 25, 2019
photo of Bob Cupp, John Patterson
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Governors and state lawmakers have struggled for decades with school funding. The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the property-tax based funding method four times in the last 22 years. Now two lawmakers say they think they’ve finally fixed it. Their new school funding formula they say is stable, customizable and transparent.

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Options for Funding E-Schools

By Mar 13, 2019
photo of e-school funding discussion
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House and Senate are exploring options when it comes to how the state gives money to e-schools. The debate over funding can get complicated.

There are several types of e-schools in Ohio. There are digital platforms found within traditional public schools, charter schools, and dropout prevention and recovery schools.

The question for the joint committee on e-school funding is what should they base the funding off of -- enrollment, course completion or graduation.

Report Says Ohio Needs to Invest More in K-12 Schools

By Mar 4, 2019
photo of Melissa Cropper
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ahead of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s first State of the State speech, a progressive-leaning coalition of health and human service organizations and labor unions said Ohio is falling behind the rest of the nation in some key areas. The One Ohio Now report said the state has not invested enough in schools, health and community safety. 