New Program Seeks to Increase Earning Potential for Akron Public Housing Residents

  • A photo of Summit Lake Apartments
    People who live at AMHA's Summit Lake Apartments will get help with transportation and other help that can aid their employment.
    AKRON METROPOLITAN HOUSING AUTHORITY

The Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority (AMHA) is trying out a new program that aims to help people who live in public housing overcome obstacles for employment.

As part of the program, case managers will be available to meet with people living at AMHA's Summit Lake Apartments.

AMHA executive director Brian Gage says finding a job is not always the hard part.

“I think the barrier is not necessarily finding a job, but is actually having the access to get to that job, reliably," Gage said. "A lot of these families living at Summit Lake may have other struggles that they have to deal with, like inability to have transportation."

Gage says they want to work with Metro RTA to provide bus passes and will also work one-on-one with individuals to set up ridesharing. He says they are coordinating with Stark State to provide job training in healthcare and will meet with residents to explore child care options.

The program is being a funded with a four year grant from the department of housing and urban development.

Akron housing
summit lake
Department of Housing and Urban Development
Metro RTA
Stark State

