New President, New Initiatives from Faculty and Students at the University of Akron

The University of Akron is experimenting with new ideas to enhance sustainability and foster a better relationship with the City of Akron. Faculty and students are working together to establish a plan to make it happen. Anthropology professor, Carolyn Behrman, said they’re focusing on four areas including water, polymers, food, and the university’s identity as it prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary. She said the launch of the nine-month effort coincides with the arrival of the university’s new president Gary Miller.

A good outcome

“A good outcome will be handing President Miller both a completely rational and feasible process for continuing this and also compelling enough results from each of the four or even some of the four.”

Behrman said the university will hold four listening sessions next week to discuss each of their goals. She said students, faculty, and the public are all welcome.

Listening sessions:

"Seeking sustainability with a focus on water"

Monday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-noon, Bierce Library 154

"Encouraging sustainability through polymers and plastics recycling and upcycling"

Monday, Oct. 7, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bierce Library 279

"Seeking community sustainability through a focus on food, health, community and human flourishing"

Friday, Oct. 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Bierce Library 168

"Highlighting and fortifying the sustaining relationship between Akron and The University of Akron on the occasion of our sesquicentennial, by exploring how stories of university-community relationships have shaped our past and present, and can transform our future."

Friday, Oct. 11, noon-1:30 p.m., Bierce Library 154