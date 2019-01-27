New Owner of Historic Schoolhouse Wants to Create a 'Point of Pride' for Green

The new owner of the historic East Liberty Schoolhouse in Green says he plans to rehab the building as soon as the weather improves – but he’s not sure what the finished product will look like.

Rehabbing the East Liberty Schoolhouse

Richard Edwards – a home restorer who also builds furniture -- bought the 129-year-old brick building earlier this month from the city for $82,500. He lives in Green and says he wanted to preserve a piece of the town’s history. Over the next two years, he’ll be tackling the project with help from his ten children.

“I didn’t buy it necessarily to make money. It is a commercial building but with my furniture, that’s a possibility. [I] may have a little retail store there. Maybe have a section where City of Green schools want to come over and visit with students, I’m not opposed to that.”

The schoolhouse is one of the few remaining examples of Romanesque Revival architecture in the state, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.