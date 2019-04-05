New Language in Heartbeat Bill Concerns Lawmaker

    Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Hts) is asking the legislature to give thorough consideration to the ramifications of the proposed heartbeat bill.
 An Ohio House committee has received a new version of the so-called Heartbeat Bill, an abortion ban that could happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. And it is raising questions by at least one lawmaker on that committee.  

 

“I mean this is insane.”

 

Democratic Representative Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Hts.) said the newer version of the Heartbeat Bill changes language to protect the health of the fetus over the health of the woman.

 

p>“The state is basically saying we are going to require all pregnant women to carry their pregnancy to term, no matter what.”

 

She is calling on House Speaker Larry Householder to slow this bill down and put together a work group to examine all aspects of the legislation, including its effect on business development in Ohio. There is no word yet on whether he will do that.

