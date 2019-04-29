New InnovateOhio Computer Platform Aims to Streamline Tech Across State Agencies

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order that sets up a new information sharing platform for state agencies.

Agencies will be able to more easily share information with the new system.

Lt. Gov. and InnovateOhio Director Jon Husted said the executive order will put all the state’s agencies on the InnovateOhio Platform, a network that will allow agencies to access each other’s information all in one place.

“It does give us the ability to show if the money we are investing actually works. That’s what these analytic tools will allow us to do in ways we’ve never been able to do it before," Husted said. "And, in the end, it will build people’s confidence in the work that we do and will allow us to provide better services to them.”

Husted expects the move will save money and will make government more efficient for Ohioans when they do business with the state.

In a press release the Governor's office said the platform will support the administration's leading programs, including RecoveryOhio and Children’s Initiatives. The new platform includes a state-of-the-art data analytics system that will be located at the State of Ohio computer Center.

InnovateOhio will be laying out a transition timeline for adoption government-wide in the coming days. Ohio.gov websites with higher levels of traffic will receive first priority for implementation of the platform.