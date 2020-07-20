A New Housing Development Is Proposed for West Akron

By 2 hours ago
  • A drawing of the overall site plan for the Residences at Good Park.
    The overall site plan for the Residences at Good Park development.
    ALPHA PHI ALPHA HOMES

A proposed new housing development in Akron involves an organization with a history in the city. This project takes them in a new direction.

The proposed Residences at Good Park development in West Akron is a step away from one of Alpha Phi Alpha Home’s goals to provide housing for Akron’s low-income, elderly population. Instead, Executive Director Tom Fuller said the developer is aiming to create an economically integrated community with properties starting at $195,000.

“Price is comparable to what is being offered today, and in fact, it’s probably less than what is being offered in other areas,” Fuller said.

He said there is already a great deal of interest in the proposed 80 townhouses, detached houses and custom homes.

“Primarily folks who live in Akron, and who want to continue to live within the city limits, but who need to make a change in their housing arrangements,” Fuller said.

Alpha would buy the 17-acre site from the city for $1. The $20 million project is expected to be completed in five years. 

Councilmembers will consider this plan for at least the next week.

Fuller said the park-like amenities and location are not the only benefits that would come with buying in this development. 

“The incentive in this case is that the city is offering a tax abatement for new construction, and we’re going to take advantage of that additional benefit to the buyers,” he said.

Those who buy homes in the development would not have to pay property taxes for 15 years.

Tags: 
Residences at Good Park
West Akron
Alpha Phi Alpha homes
Akron housing
construction

Related Content

New Program Seeks to Increase Earning Potential for Akron Public Housing Residents

By Feb 20, 2020
A photo of Summit Lake Apartments
AKRON METROPOLITAN HOUSING AUTHORITY

The Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority (AMHA) is trying out a new program that aims to help people who live in public housing overcome obstacles for employment.

As part of the program, case managers will be available to meet with people living at AMHA's Summit Lake Apartments.

AMHA executive director Brian Gage says finding a job is not always the hard part.

HOME IN AKRON: The Real Impact Akron's Rental Housing Has on the City

By & Feb 7, 2020
Downtown Akron
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

When it comes to quality of life, one of the most basic things is having a place to call home. A new media partnership in Akron wants to tell the stories of Akron residents  and the challenges they face when it comes to housing. Home in Akron is a collaboration involving The Devil Strip, WEWS-TV, the Beacon Journal, the Center for Investigative Reporting and WKSU.

Documentary Highlights African American Group's Effort to Provide Affordable Housing in Akron

By Feb 3, 2020
a photo of Callis Tower
From the film "An Answer from Akron"

Alpha Phi Alpha Fratnerity Inc., a historically black fraternity, is a major landlord in Akron, owning more than 800 rental units. How that came to be is depicted in a new documentary film that debuts Monday night on PBS Western Reserve in honor of Black History Month.