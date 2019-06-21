New High School Graduation Requirements In Senate Budget Offer Students Options

By Jun 21, 2019
  • photo of students at school
    The graduation requirements that are included in the Senate's version of the state budget provide multiple paths students can take to graduation.
    ASHTON MARRA / WCPN

The Senate's budget includes a set of high school graduation requirements that could settle that issue, which the state has been struggling with for years. The proposal in the budget comes from a coalition of business groups, school districts and a charter schools organization.

Students could pick from options including 20 credits of coursework, good final scores on basic English and math tests, and college or career prep. That means at least two seals or endorsements from the state and local districts, in areas such as community service, workforce readiness, bilingual proficiency and military enlistment.

Republican Senate Education Chair Peggy Lehner says it’s a good plan.

“One size doesn’t fit all, and we should have a variety of different ways for a student to indicate that they’re ready to move on to the next phase of their lives,” she said.

Lehner says because of all the time spent discussing the issue and the widespread school and business support, she feels it has a good chance of staying in the final version of the budget. She says there was nothing on graduation standards in the House version.

high school graduation requirements
education
State budget

Ohio School Board Proposes New High School Graduation Requirements

By Mar 13, 2019
photo of the Ohio Board of Education
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state school board has sent to lawmakers what they say is a resolution that addresses the problem of changing requirements for getting a high school diploma in Ohio. 

Akron Public Schools Receives More Funding to Support College and Career Academies

By Jun 12, 2019
photo of East CLC
EAST CLC

The GAR Foundation is helping teachers in Akron expose students to career opportunities through the new college and career academies.

GAR is providing a half-million dollar grant to support teacher development, student leadership and communications.

Financially-Capped School Districts in Ohio Threaten Lawsuit Over School Funding Formula

By Jun 3, 2019
a photo of a school hallway
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group of school districts that aren’t getting the money they say they should, according to the state’s school funding formula, have threatened a federal lawsuit if the issue isn’t resolved.

The number of districts that are said to be on the cap, meaning the formula calculates they should get more money than they do because the state has capped their total dollars, is 166.