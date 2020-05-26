New Documentary Looks at Dayton's Response to 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes, August Shootings

By Jason Reynolds 2 minutes ago
  • photo of tornado destroyed house
    On Memorial Day, 2019, a tornado classified as 'severe' hit heavily populated parts of the Dayton area with winds up to 140 miles per hour. In August, a mass shooting occured at a bar in the city. Those events are part of the new 17-minute documentary.
    FLYER TV/DAYTONS DARKEST SUMMER

A team of University of Dayton filmmakers has released a documentary examining the city’s response to last year’s Memorial Day tornadoes, and the mass shooting that occurred just months later.

More than 150 people logged onto Zoom to watch the world premiere of “Dayton’s Darkest Summer.” The media production students who made this documentary interviewed Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, first responders, and many victims of the two tragedies. The first half is about the tornadoes. The second half focuses on the shooting.

The film is subtitled “The Rise From Tragedy.” And during a Q&A after the premiere, Editor Haley Celeste talked about the people in the documentary

“Anybody that we interviewed was so ready to tell the story of Dayton. And especially ready to include how strong the city was. So it was -- through and through -- Dayton strong.”

You can watch “Dayton’s Darkest Summer: The Rise From Tragedy” below:

Tags: 
Dayton shooting
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley
Dayton tornadoes
Dayton's Darkest Summer

