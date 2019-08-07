New Concourse at Akron-Canton Airport Hits Milestone

The final steel beam for the new concourse at Akron-Canton Airport has been set. The concourse is part of the airport's $34 million gate modernization and expansion program.

Akron-Canton Airport President and CEO Ren Camacho said in a statement, "Our facility has worked well for the community for over 60 years; however, the time has come to accommodate larger aircraft, technology advancements and customer needs."

Camacho said boarding planes on the ground will be a thing of the past at Akron-Canton Airport. That's because every gate will have a jet bridge leading directly to the plane.

The new concourse features additional seating, more power outlets and open spaces. New options for food are coming to the airport as well, including a sit-down restaurant and a bar in the gate area.

“We look forward to new projects rolling out alongside this monumental capital improvement such as an invigorated local arts program, increased inclusion programs, and additional ways to integrate education into our operations.”

Passengers can expect to start using the new gates in fall 2020.