New BW Poll Indicates Politics Is Influencing How People Will Vote in the General Election

By 30 minutes ago
  • A photo of Delaware County voters waiting to cast ballots inside the Delaware County Early Voting Center.
    Republicans are more likely to vote in person and Democrats by mail, according to the recent Baldwin Wallace Great Lakes Poll.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new Baldwin Wallace University/Great Lakes Poll reveals a partisan divide when it comes to how people are planning to vote.

The poll surveyed likely voters in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on a variety of topics about the upcoming election.

Tom Sutton, director of Baldwin Wallace’s Community Research Institute, says what they found is Republicans are more likely to vote in person while Democrats are more likely to vote by mail.

“Here in Ohio an example of a prediction says that the in-person balloting is more favored by Republicans, and so on election night, we’ll see returns initially that will appear to favor President Trump in several states," Sutton said. "But as those mailed ballots get counted and included that will start to change.”

The poll also shows the presidential race in Ohio as a toss-up. It also finds Gov. Mike DeWine’s approval rating has dropped eight points since March and is currently at 72 percent.

