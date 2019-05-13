New ASIA, Inc. CEO Looks Forward to Opening New Akron Facility

The incoming CEO of a social service agency focused on the well-being of Asian-Americans and recent immigrants in Northeast Ohio, says she’s looking forward to bringing together some of the agency’s divisions to better serve clients.

New ASIA, Inc. CEO

Attorney Elaine Tso previously served on the board of Asian Services In Action -- or ASIA, Inc. -- and was interim co-CEO for the past six months. Her first day as CEO is Thursday.

She says in her first 100 days, she’s looking forward to bringing operations in Akron together at the agency’s new headquarters -- near Summa City Hospital – to educate people about the value of preventive care.

“Most often, people that are newly arriving, they don't go to see a doctor until they're already sick. Introducing them to primary care in this country is extremely important for the health of everyone."

Tso also says they will be working with other organizations in Northeast Ohio to ensure that refugees and immigrants are accurately counted in next year’s census. ASIA, Inc. is one of the plaintiffs challenging the Trump Administration’s introduction of a citizenship question on the census form.

The new Akron building will open in June. Next Friday, May 24, Tso will be re-introduced to the community at ASIA, Inc.’s annual spring speaker series event, which will feature a keynote talk by Officer Damber Subba, the first Bhutanese refugee to become an Akron Police officer.