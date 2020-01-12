New Akron Training Center Hopes to Demystify Cryptocurrency

    Todd Brenn had a soft opening last year for his Cryptocurrency Training Center in Akron. A grand opening is slated for March.
A new Akron startup wants to create a community of people interested in learning about crypto-currency.

The Center is located at 644 E. Tallmadge Avenue in north Akron.
On an old building near North High School, a banner sign reads “Crypto Currency Training Center of Akron.” Small business owner Todd Brenn of Tallmadge is developing the place. He wants to demystify Bitcoin. He began researching digital currency in 2016, after using it on an online poker site that only accepted Bitcoin. He says that since cryptocurrency is not backed by a specific country, and lives only online, it can help people to participate in the economy who might otherwise not have access to traditional banking services. And he says that holds true whether discussing economically depressed cities like Akron, or third-world countries.

“They’re building the infrastructure right now to digitalize identity systems [and] put property rights and put things in place to where they can contribute to the economy. Once these infrastructures are built, our economy is going to have a big boost.”

Brenn prefers to call the training center a “community” instead of a “school,” since he wants it to be an open exchange of ideas.

“I can’t even keep up with all the things that are going on in the industry. There’s so many projects coming online and so many good ideas. If we, together, learn this industry, people can come to me and start saying, ‘hey look at this project’ or ‘look at that project.’ And we can find opportunities and learn the industry together.”

Brenn says he’ll offer classes, a newsletter, online videos, and public events for people to learn and share information about digital currency. An official opening is slated for March,

