New Agriculture Report Suggests Food Policy Changes to Reduce Hunger

By 1 hour ago
  • A photo of Lisa Hamler Fugitt
    Lisa Hamler-Fugitt
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new report from a coalition of farmers, environmentalists and food pantry organizers says Ohio needs to make changes to its existing policies on food. They say it will create more jobs, reduce hunger and improve the quality of air and water. 

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says the report outlines ways to be environmentally friendly while also creating jobs and helping provide food for Ohio’s low-income citizens. For example, she says Ohio needs food processing companies.

“So much of the food that is produced here has to be shipped out of state to process and then shipped back into the state,”  Hamler-Fugitt said.

Hamler-Fugitt says the goal of the report is to get lawmakers, industry leaders and consumers to start looking at problems in a bigger way to provide more than one solution.

Tags: 
Ohio Association of Foodbanks
Lisa Hamler-Fugitt

Related Content

SNAP Recipients Could Lose Credit and Get Food Boxes Instead

By Feb 13, 2018
A photo of Lisa Hamler Fugitt, Ohio Association of Foodbanks
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Under President Trump’s newly proposed budget, about 80 percent of SNAP recipients could lose about half of the credit that is currently put on their EBT cards. Instead, they'd get a box of processed food from the government.

The director of the organization that represents the state’s food banks says the change would destroy the safety net for low-income Ohioans and punish them instead.