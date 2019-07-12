NEO Latina Community Preparing for Another Wave of ICE Raids

  • photo of Elizabeth Perez
    HOLA Ohio is a Latina organization in northeast Ohio.
The Latina community is preparing for another round of ICE raids this weekend. Raids are expected to happen in large cities like Los Angeles and Houston, but an organization in northeast Ohio said immigrants here are also at risk. Veronica Dahlberg, founder of HOLA Ohio, said ICE rarely will give out all locations of raids, so Latina people should prepare.

“Today I know people were out just stocking up on groceries. They’re trying to lay low this weekend. I know it’s kind of like when there’s a storm coming people go to the grocery stores and stock up. That’s kind of what’s happening today in the Latina community but it’s a storm of hate.”

Dahlberg said every Latina person, regardless of immigration status, should have documents and information ready to present when going outside of their houses. She also said they are not required to open their doors unless they’re presented a warrant signed by a judge. She said the safest option is to stay inside this weekend.

