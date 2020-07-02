NBA Says 9 More Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

The NBA and the league player's association announced Thursday nine more players have tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes as the league is scheduled to resume games later this month.

"In tests conducted of 344 NBA players between June 24-29, an additional nine players have tested positive for the coronavirus," the NBA and NBPA said in a joint statement.

That brings the total number of players who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, up 25. Put another way, that is 7% of the league.

NBA team staff have fared better, with 10 positive tests out of 844.

According to the league's coronavirus rules, player or team personnel receiving a positive test will remain in self-isolation "until they satisfy public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and have been cleared by a physician."

After being shutdown since March, the NBA is slated to tip-off again on July 30.

The 22 teams participating in the season reboot are scheduled to begin arriving at a so-called "bubble" location in Orlando, Fla., next week for training. Players will stay at three Disney hotels and the games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

ESPN reports that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver this week said he is "pretty confident" the league is on track to restart the league on time this month.

"If there were something to change that was outside of the scope of what we are playing for, certainly we would revisit our plans," Silver said, according to ESPN. "We are testing daily. We haven't put a precise number on it, but if we were to see a large number of cases and see spread in our community, that would of course be a cause to stop as well."

Silver's comments come as Orange County, where the sports complex is located, and Florida overall, have seen recent upticks in confirmed coronavirus cases.

As NPR reported, the Florida's Department of Health set a new daily record with 10,109 confirmed cases. It surpassed a record set less than a week ago of 9,585 confirmed cases set on June 27.

ESPN also reported Thursday, the NBA is working on a second "bubble" in Chicago for the eight non-playoff teams not invited to compete in Florida.

