National Park Plans to Reopen All Facilities This Week

The Cuyahoga Valley National park is reopening its facilities to the public.

The five week government shutdown had reduced operations at the park. The park was still open to the public. However, the bathrooms and the visitor’s center were closed, and snow removal wasn’t taking place.

Spokeswoman Pamela Barnes says regular operations will resume Wednesday, but upcoming harsh weather conditions aren't a concern.

Barnes said snow removal continues.

“The park will still be open to the public and the only reason we would close is due to large, large amounts of snow but the cold temperatures won’t keep us away. We’d just offer a general caution to any visitors for general outdoor activity.”

Barnes says right now snow removal is taking place and has been going on since Saturday.