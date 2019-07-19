NASA Engineer Remembers Glenn Research and the Apollo 11 Connection

When Apollo 11 launched 50 years ago, it was propelled by a liquid hydrogen-fueled launch vehicle called Centaur – which wouldn’t have existed without decades of work by scientists at what’s today called NASA Glenn Research Center. One of those scientists was Joe Nieberding, who recently spoke with Kabir Bhatia about Cleveland’s role in the space race.

NASA Glenn and Apollo 11

Glenn Research Center began as the Lewis Flight Propulsion Laboratory and spent much of the 1950s and ‘60s working on using liquid hydrogen as a fuel. In 1957, the center tested a hydrogen-powered plane over Lake Erie. By the mid-1960s, the Centaur project was underway, which used liquid hydrogen and would become the upper stage launch system for Apollo 11. Nieberding – then a physics student at John Carroll University – recalls watching news coverage of the Centaur project in the spring of 1966. A few months later, he was hired at NASA Lewis to work on the project alongside the very scientists he had seen on the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite.

Nieberding’s role was to calculating trajectories to the moon based on fuel consumption, weight and other factors. But the Apollo mission was not the only motivation for his team’s work. They were also working on unmanned missions to launch weather satellites, the Intelsat communication satellites and other projects.

Today, he looks back on his work with pride, noting that much of the technology that originated at NASA Lewis in the 1960s, such as liquid hydrogen for propelling launch vehicles, is still used today. But one of the greatest compliments came from Russian scientists with whom Nieberding worked later in his career.

“I asked them, ‘How did you feel when Apollo 11 landed?’ They said, ‘We cried.’ I said, ‘Because you lost the race?' They said, ‘No – because humans finally had done it.’ I’ll never forget that.”