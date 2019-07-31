Muskingum Watershed Spends $65 million on Park Improvements

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District will be getting a facelift. The board of directors has approved a $65 million plan to improve infrastructure, camping and portions of the waterfront.

The improvements are the second phase in the district’s master plan, which spent $130 million on phase one.

Deputy Chief of Planning and Projects Eric Stechshulte said phase two focuses on bringing more activities to the park, but he says they’re not done there.

Stechshulte on MWCD Improvements.

“This money won’t get us all the way through redevelopment of our campgrounds, so we’ll have some existing campgrounds that will need renovated in the future. And also we’re looking at additional cabins and also additional amenities.”

Stechshulte said the district’s oil and gas revenue paid for the improvements.