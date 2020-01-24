Morning Headlines: Smucker Donates $1M to I Promise School; Bill Allows Earplugs for Motorcyclists

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 24:

J.M Smucker donates $1M to I Promise School;

Legislation would allow motorcyclists to wear earplugs;

Men tried to escape cocaine bust by hailing Lyft;

Former owner of substance abuse centers receives prison sentence;

Coroner rules homicide in case of baby found in trash can;

3 year old accidentally shoots self;

Cincinnati Zoo celebrates Fiona's birthday to help combat Australia bushfires;

The J.M. Smucker Company has donated $1 million to help build a gym and family center at Akron's I Promise School. The Orrville-based company announced the donation Thursday to the LeBron James Family Foundation, which supports the school for at risk third through fifth graders. Officials said the new gym and family center will be a space to host school-wide assemblies and a monthly dinner for I Promise School families. Construction is scheduled to start this year on the project dubbed the HomeTown Hall.

Men tried to escape cocaine bust by hailing Lyft

Three men were arrested in Streetsboro on cocaine conspiracy charges Monday after trying to escape capture by attempting to hail a Lyft ride to Arizona from Ohio. Cleveland.com reports the men tried to pay a driver $1,000 for a ride to Tuscon after Drug Enforcement Agency agents seized 33 pounds of cocaine. The brothers Delmar, Cesar and Ulises Perpuly evaded capture at a Streetsboro hotel room and reportedly ran across the street to hail the ride. Police also arrested two other men on related charges in different locations. The five are accused of overseeing a large shipment of cocaine from Chicago to Cleveland.

Former owner of substance abuse centers receives prison sentence

The owner of two closed substance abuse treatment centers in Ohio has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison for what federal authorities said was a massive Medicaid fraud scheme. Ryan Sheridan, 39, of Leetonia, apologized during his sentencing Wednesday in Youngstown. He pleaded guilty in October to 60 counts including conspiracy, health care fraud, operating a drug premises and money laundering charges. Authorities said Sheridan's Braking Point Recovery Services treatment centers outside Youngstown and Columbus submitted nearly 135,000 claims totaling $48.5 million. Medicaid reimbursed Braking Point $31 million based on those claims.

Legislation would allow motorcyclists to wear earplugs

A bill on the way to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk aims to protect the hearing of motorcyclists. The legislation would allow motorcyclists to wear earplugs or earphones while on their bikes. The House and Senate have approved the bill. Sen. Rob McColley, a Republican from northwestern Ohio, said noise from the wind and engines can cause severe hearing damage for riders. Motorcyclists would not be allowed to listen to music while riding under the measure.

Coroner rules homicide in case of baby found in trash can

An Ohio coroner ruled Thursday that the death of a baby found in a trash can was a homicide. The boy was found in a women's bathroom in Whitcomb Hall at Hiram College last October. According to a coroner report obtained by the Record-Courier, the child died of asphyxiation due to lack of postpartum care. Hiram Village Police said no arrests have been made.

3 year old accidentally shoots self

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg Thursday with his father's gun. Cleveland.com reports the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the boy's home in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood. The boy is currently being treated and is expected to make a full recovery. Police said they are investigating how the child got a hold of the weapon. His father was arrested on weapons charges.

Cincinnati Zoo celebrates Fiona's birthday to help combat Australia bushfires

The Cincinnati Zoo is using the 3rd birthday of a beloved hippo as a way to raise money for Australian wildlife affected by the recent bushfires. Instead of sending birthday gifts for Fiona, the zoo is asking people to buy T-shirts that will directly benefit the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund. All proceeds from sales of the shirts will be sent to a zoo system in Victoria, Australia to help care for suffering animals.