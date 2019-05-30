Morning Headlines: Sewage Overflow Affects Lake Erie Beaches, 17 Tornadoes Confirmed in Ohio

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 30:

Sewage overflow affects Lake Erie beaches

Advisories were posted at Lake Erie beaches in Cleveland Wednesday after nearly 150,000 gallons of raw sewage flowed into the water on Tuesday following heavy rainfall. As of this morning, Villa Angela's status is poor due to E. coli levels. Edgewater is listed as good. News 5 Cleveland reports the last Edgewater discharge during swim season was August 2018.

17 tornadoes confirmed in Ohio

The National Weather Service has confirmed that 17 tornadoes hit Ohio Monday night, resulting in one death and more than 100 injuries. Eight of the tornadoes hit Dayton and surrounding areas, leaving tens of thousands without running water and electricity. The outbreak is among 53 tornadoes that touched down across eight states in the same night, which the National Weather Service is now calling a Super Outbreak.

Akron Public Schools, KeyBank teach money management

Akron Public Schools is teaming up with KeyBank to teach students about financial responsibility. The $500,000 donation created a mock bank at the East Community Learning Center. Students will learn how to balance checkbooks and manage accounts. The school will be using “KeyCash” that students can earn through good grades or positive behavior. They can then spend that money at Cedar Point, on school merchandise, sporting events and prom tickets.

Plan to rescue Ohio's nuclear plants clears Ohio House

A plan to add a new charge to Ohioans' electric bills to financially rescue two struggling nuclear plants has cleared the Ohio House over the objections of clean energy advocates. The bill approved Wednesday would repeal renewable energy standards that require investment in alternative energy options, such as wind and solar. It also eliminates clean air incentives for renewable energy projects. Majority Republicans backing the bill over Democrats' objections want to help nuclear plants that FirstEnergy Solutions said will close unless the company gets help reducing costs. The plan generates about $200 million annually through charges tacked onto monthly residential and business electricity bills. The bill heads next to the Senate.

Authorities ID pilot killed in small Geauga County plane crash

Authorities have identified the pilot killed in a small plane that crashed in Geauga County. Troy Bankert, 55, of Middlefield Township took off late Tuesday evening from Wayne County Airport headed to Geauga County Airport. Bankert's girlfriend reported Wednesday that she hadn’t heard from him for hours. Bankert and his plane were found in woods near the LaDue Reservoir.

Football players sue Ohio State over team doctor sex abuse

Thirty-seven former Ohio State athletes, including over two dozen football players, have filed a new lawsuit alleging the university disregarded concerns about a team doctor who sexually abused young men for years. The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday comes after an investigation concluded Richard Strauss abused at least 177 young men between 1979 and 1997. The new case echoes claims from dozens of alumni in other lawsuits and identifies only one plaintiff by name: ex-wrestler Michael DiSabato, whose allegations helped prompt the investigation. He declined to comment on the lawsuit. Strauss retired in 1998 and died in 2005.

Portion of I-490, I-77 closes near Cleveland

Drivers who take I-490 or I-77 south of downtown Cleveland can expect delays. The section of 490 between 77 and East 55th Street closed last night for the next two years. It’s for a massive $151 million reconstruction project to create a new connection to University Circle. There will be multiple detours posted.

Fentanyl sickens six at Lorain County Jail

Six people at the Lorain County Jail were sent to the hospital last night after being exposed to fentanyl. News 5 Cleveland reports two paramedics, a prisoner and three police officers were sickened by the powerful synthetic opioid. Firefighters were seen carrying gear equipped to handle drugs like fentanyl. The Lorain Police Department hasn't commented.