Morning Headlines: Report: Hackers Disrupted Hopkins Screens, Union Cancels Protest at Dem. Dinner

Report: Hackers disrupted Hopkins screens

Union calls off protest at Democratic dinner;

Cuyahoga judge tosses death sentence of death row inmate;

Judge blocks schools from Ohio suit against e-school founder;

Cleveland settles attempted flag-burning lawsuit;

Dayton preps for far-right rally;

Cleveland Hopkins Airport officials along with FBI are still investigating what’s caused flight and baggage information screens to malfunction for three days. Cleveland.com reports it’s confirmed a hacker got into the system, but the city has yet to comment or provide an update. Airport and city officials said there have been no flight delays or security concerns for travelers. The airport’s email has also been down.

Union calls off protest at Democratic dinner

Union leaders have called off a planned protest that jeopardized an appearance by presidential candidate and Sen. Kamala Harris at the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party’s annual dinner this weekend. Union leaders planned to picket at the event to protest the county’s decision to turn over jail medical operations to MetroHealth, concerned that some nurses would lose union protection and ultimately their jobs. In a statement, the union said it’s reached an agreement with the county that assures current jail nurses who are not hired by MetroHealth will be offered jobs elsewhere.

Cuyahoga judge tosses death sentence of death row inmate

A Cuyahoga County judge has ruled that a man who's been on death row for more than 30 years is intellectually disabled and has thrown out his death sentence. Andre Jackson was convicted of aggravated murder in 1988 for fatally beating a 74-year-old employee at a laundromat in Euclid. The judge rule Jackson is intellectually disabled now and likely was when Emily Zak was killed in 1987. The ruling says executing Jackson would violate the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The county prosecutor's office has vowed to appeal.

Judge blocks schools from Ohio suit against e-school founder

A judge won't let school districts intervene in Ohio's civil case seeking to recoup millions of dollars in public funding from leaders of a now-defunct online charter school. Eight districts sought to be part of the case involving founder William Lager and officials from the massive Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. The districts argued the state wouldn't adequately represent their interests and political affiliations might keep it from pursuing certain claims. A Franklin County judge rejected that argument this week. She noted some claims and parties that the districts said were missing were added in Ohio's amended complaint. The judge also noted that the schools and the state have the same goal of recouping funding.

Cleveland settles attempted flag-burning lawsuit

The City of Cleveland has settled a lawsuit filed by a protester arrested during the 2016 Republican National Convention during an attempted flag-burning demonstration. The city has agreed to pay Steven Fridley $50,000. Fridley did not try to burn a flag, but was arrested with a number of people as police surrounded Gregory Johnson who attempted the burning. Johnson was part of a landmark Supreme Court ruling that acknowledged burning the flag as protected speech. All charges had been dropped, but last October Fridley sued the city for freedom of speech violations.

Dayton preps for far-right rally

Officials in Dayton are getting federal help in preparing for a far-right rally planned for next month. Mayor Nan Whaley said the city is working with the Department of Justice to set up a "buffer zone” around a gathering of Klu Klux Klan-affiliated activists planned for May 25. The Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana received permission for the rally after initially submitting a permit under a fictitious name. Local Black Lives Matter and church groups are planning to stage teach-ins and a counter-protest.