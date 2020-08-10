Morning Headlines: Ohio Tops 100K COVID-19 Cases; MAC Postpones Fall Sports

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 10:

Ohio tops 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Ohio bars cited for violating pandemic orders

Mid-American Conference postpones fall sports

Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus

States on hook for billions under Trump's unemployment plan

Bridgestone senior golf tournament begins Wednesday in Akron

RTA restores more routes

Morning Headlines for August 10, 2020.

Ohio tops 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Ohio has topped 100,000 COVID-19 cases. Sunday’s 879 confirmed cases puts the total at 100,848. There have been 3,669 deaths. It took Ohio 112 days or more than 3 1/2 months to reach 50,000 residents with positive coronavirus tests. The second 50,000 to test positive has been surpassed in less than 1 1/2 months.

Ohio bars cited for violating pandemic orders

A handful of Northeast Ohio bars have been cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit for violating Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus orders. Akron’s Highland Tavern was issued a warning from police on August 2 for patrons drinking alcohol after the 10 p.m. cutoff. The Beacon Journal reports more violations were observed during a compliance check on Friday about midnight. Those included a lack of social distancing, employees not wearing masks and patrons gathering in groups while consuming alcohol. Two establishments in East Cleveland have also been cited: Positive Vibes Social Club, and Sportsman’s Lounge, along with Wayne County Speedway in Orville. These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential fines or liquor permit suspensions or revocations. Agents also gave warnings to a number of bars.

Mid-American Conference postpones fall sports

The Mid-American Conference has become the first league at college football’s highest level to postpone its fall season, surrendering to the pandemic that is threatening to halt the entire sport. MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from road games against power conference teams. Most of those games were canceled when the Power Five went to exclusively or mostly conference schedules. Without them, the strain became too much of trying to keep players and staff safe during a pandemic. The MAC hopes to play the fall sports in the spring.

Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus

The fourth COVID-19 test result for Gov. Mike DeWine came back negative Saturday after the governor received conflicting positive and negative results ahead of a scheduled meeting with President Trump on Thursday. The governor and first lady, Fran DeWine, were tested at Ohio State University “out of an abundance of caution” following a rollercoaster day on Thursday that began with DeWine receiving a positive test result and ended with two negatives. The Republican governor had to take a COVID-19 test Thursday morning in Cleveland as part of a White House protocol for anyone who comes into contact with the president

States on hook for billions under Trump's unemployment plan

A plan from President Donald Trump to extend additional unemployment benefits requires states to provide 25 percent of the funds, and it's unclear whether states have the money or the will to do it. Trump issued an executive order Saturday to provide an additional $400 a week in benefits after Congress failed to extend a $600 weekly benefit. But Trump's plan requires states to kick in $100 a week, and many states are already suffering budget woes related to the coronavirus. On CNN, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine praised Trump for issuing the order. “He’s trying to do something. He’s trying to move the ball forward,” DeWine said. Still, he was noncommittal about whether Ohio would participate. “We’re looking at it right now to see whether we can do this,” he said.

Bridgestone senior golf tournament begins Wednesday in Akron

The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship gets underway this week at Firestone Country Club in Akron. The field is 81 players, including Ernie Els, Mike Weir and Retief Goosen, who won the 2019 tournament at Firestone. Fans won't be in attendance because of the pandemic. Last year’s tournament, which was Akron's replacement for the former Bridgestone Invitational, generated $825,000 for local charities.

RTA restores more routes

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s Park-N-Ride commuter routes and some downtown trolley service are resuming. All three Park-N-Ride routes will return to service today, and will operate every 30 minutes. The B-Line trolley that serves Public Square resumed over the weekend, running every 15 minutes on a modified route. The restored services mean RTA is nearly back to its pre-pandemic levels.