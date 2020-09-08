Morning Headlines: Monday Storms Cause Flash Floods; KSU Considers Rock Removal

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 8:

Storms cause widespread flooding, Route 8 closure Monday

Kent State mulling removal of 'the rock' after racist incidents

Longtime State Rep. Patrick Sweeney dies at 81

Summit Co. Prosecutor warns of COVID-19 scams targeting seniors

Ex-Sears store to become cabinet assembly center

Akron 'castle' brought down Saturday

Morning Headlines for September 8, 2020.

Storms cause widespread flooding, Route 8 closure Monday

Heavy rains of around 4 inches in some areas caused flash flooding across Northeast Ohio on Labor Day. Portions of Route 8 in Akron had to be shut down due to high water. The same goes for portions of Martin Luther King Jr Drive and the Carter Road Bridge in Cleveland and Route 18 and the I-71 bridge in Medina. Cleveland.com reports flooding also occurred in Lorain, Lakewood, Solon, Hudson, Twinsburg and Streetsboro, among other areas throughout Northeast Ohio.

Kent State mulling removal of ‘the rock’ after racist incidents

Kent State University is considering removing or fencing off a fixture on its campus known as 'the rock' after several racist, anti-Black messages have been painted on it. On Monday, school officials released a statement decrying "vile, hurtful" messages that date back to at least Aug. 28. Kent State quickly announced the formation of an anti-racism taskforce. Officials are also considering installing security cameras. Kent State students have a long tradition of painting messages on the rock, which is clearly visible from East Main Street.

Longtime State Rep. Patrick Sweeney dies at 81

Longtime Ohio Rep. Patrick Sweeney died Monday. Sweeny represented parts of Cleveland for three decades. A democrat, he was a member of the Ohio House from 1967 through 1997 and a state senator in 1997 and 1998. Cleveland.com reports Sweeney had just turned 81 on Sept. 2. His daughter said he died of natural causes.

Summit Co. Prosecutor warns of COVID-19 scams targeting seniors

The Summit County Prosecutor's office warns that senior citizens are being targeted in a series of COVID-19 related scams. The Beacon Journal reports officials are warning seniors against offers of vaccinations or at-home test kits. Many scammers are selling fake products that claim to treat or prevent COVID-19. Officials also say never send money or give out sensitive information like credit card numbers or Social Security numbers to unknown people or companies.

Ex-Sears store to become cabinet assembly center

The old Sears store at Chapel Hill Mall may become a cabinet assembly and distribution center. The Akron planning commission is expected to hear a proposal for the project on Friday from a local company, according to the Beacon Journal. The company has to secure a rezoning of the area from retail to light industrial. The city won’t name the company but says it’s already located in Akron and has been working with the city on finding room to expand. Construction is estimated to add 35 to 75 jobs. Planning documents don’t indicate how many the completed factory will employ.

Akron 'castle' brought down Saturday

A demolition project brought visitors to the site of a well-known Akron structure that was torn down Saturday. Often called the castle, the 125-year building at the corner of Perkins and Union near downtown started out as a printing company’s main office. The Perkins street exit off Route 8 is expected to be reconfigured as part of a 120-million dollar project to replace the Route 8 Bridge over the Little Cuyahoga River Valley. Work is expected to begin next year.