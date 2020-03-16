Morning Headlines: KSU Orders Students to Leave Campus, CSU Coach Has COVID-19

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 16:

Kent State employee testing for COVID-19, students ordered to leave;

Cleveland State basketball coach confirmed with COVID-19;

Museums shut down amid pandemic;

Ohio prepares for primary;

Ohio restaurants, bars close;

MetroHealth prohibits ICU visitors, to mail prescriptions;

Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals offer drive-thru coronavirus testing;

State to implement plan for people facing addiction, mental health issues amid pandemic;

Akron man arrested in connection with 1991 murder;

Ohio Civil Rights Commission welcomes new director;

1 injured in Warren County shooting;

Kent State University has confirmed an employee is being tested for COVID-19 after coming in close proximity with a patient who has the disease. In an email to the campus community, the university said the employee is a maintenance worker and has cleaned multiple residence halls and buildings in the last few days. School officials have ordered students to leave the residence halls by the end of week. The Ohio Department of Health reports 37 cases have been confirmed in Ohio and more than 360 are being tested. There are no cases confirmed in Portage County.

Cleveland State women’s coach Chris Kielsmeier has tested positive for COVID-19. It's the first case at the university. School officials are suspending all non-essential campus operations and will offer remote classes until April 10. Health officials are identifying who had contact with Kielsmeier recently. He's in self-quarantine. Kielsmeier is among the 36 confirmed cases in the state, and the majority are in Cuyahoga County.

The Cleveland Museum of Art has temporarily closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. It plans to reopen at the end of the month. All events put on by the museum are either canceled or postponed. Other cities are making the same call with their museums, including Canton and Youngstown. The Akron Art Museum has closed indefinitely. More information can be found at their respective websites.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio's primary Tuesday will continue as planned despite the coronavirus outbreak. Georgia and Louisiana postponed their primaries to prevent the spread of the disease. Poll workers in Ohio are required to frequently sanitize booths. Some counties are taking extra measures. The Stark County Board of Elections ordered Q-tips for the public to use to tap the screens. Early voting is still an option. County boards of elections will be open until 2 p.m. Monday. Mailed ballots will still count if they're postmarked by Monday. Meanwhile, counties are still looking for poll workers. The Summit County Board of Elections will conduct a mandatory training session today at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron.

Restaurants and bars are now closed throughout the state to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the order Sunday. Carry-out and delivery are still options. DeWine said he received many letters over the weekend from people worried about crowds at bars. DeWine said he's aware that the move will impact many businesses. The state plans to expand its unemployment law to help workers affected by the pandemic. More information can be found at here.

MetroHealth Medical Center is making several changes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The hospital is prohibiting all in-person visits in its Intensive Care Unit. The exceptions are end-of-life situations or a doctor's order. In-person pickups for prescriptions are not allowed. Medications will be delivered by mail. Elective surgeries have been postponed. Some of its eye and dental clinics are temporarily closed. Eye clinics at main campus, Parma, Cleveland Heights and West 150th street will remain open. The dental clinic on Broadway is also open.

The Cleveland Clinic is now offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing with a doctor's order. It's in partnership with University Hospitals, which will start offering the service Monday. People will get nose and throat swabs. Results are available within 24 hours. Clinic officials said they will test people who are showing symptoms first. Many individuals can be carrying it and won't show symptoms, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Common symptoms include coughing, fever and shortness of breath.

The state plans to implement a COVID-19 treatment plan to ensure resources for people with addiction or mental health issues. The plan includes more telehealth services including a landline and video chat opportunity with professionals. State officials are also working on a way to deliver medications to peoples' homes. Pharmacies are making sure they're adequately stocked with medications, and some are offering free delivery.

Authorities said a DNA profile of distant relatives has helped identify a suspect in the 1991 slaying of an Ohio woman. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Daniel Rees, 57 of Akron, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder earlier this week. Online court records don't list an attorney for Rees. Akron police said a DNA profile of a likely suspect developed from 23-year-old Rachael Johnson's autopsy was never matched to any DNA databases. Johnson was beaten, stabbed, sexually assaulted and set on fire. Police said DNA collected from trash at Rees' home provided a match to the previously unidentified profile.

The Ohio Civil Rights Commission has a new executive director. Angela Phelps-White, a former labor relations administrator and common pleas court judge, was tapped to succeed G. Michael Payton, who retired. The commission investigates charges of discrimination and harassment in employment, places of public accommodation, housing, credit and disability in higher education. Phelps-White, of the Franklin County community of Blacklick, will oversee all agency business in the commission's five regional offices in Akron, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo.

Police said one person was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a flea market in Warren County. Monroe police said the gunfire at Trader's World Market off I-75 in Warren County was reported Sunday afternoon. Emergency dispatchers said one person with gunshot wounds was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. There was no immediate word on arrests. The market bills itself as “the Midwest's largest and most colorful flea market.