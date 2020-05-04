Morning Headlines: KSU Holds Virtual May 4 Events; Medical Workers Support Acton at the Statehouse

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 4:

Kent State holds virtual May 4 50th events;

Medical workers support Acton at the Statehouse;

Cleveland Public Library implements $6M in cuts;

Manufacturing, distribution companies open today;

Grocery chains limit meat purchases;

COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 20,000;

Holden Arboretum to reopen for members;

Monday marks 50 years since four students died and nine were wounded at Kent State University after the National Guard fired into a crowd protesting the Vietnam War. A slate of in-person events were canceled because of the pandemic. Among them was a benefit concert featuring David Crosby and Joe Walsh. Instead, the university has exhibits and videos on its website including interviews with Crosby and other musicians reflecting on May 4. An annual candlelight vigil is also on the Kent State website, where people can post a photo of a candle with #KentStateMay4. A commemoration video will broadcast at noon. A recorded version of the “May 4th Voices” play with actors Tina Fey and her husband, Kent State alum Jeff Richmond, will air on radio stations across the country starting at 10 a.m. including on WKSU. We'll have other special programming throughout the day. For the schedule, click here.

Nearly 40 medical workers staged a silent demonstration Sunday on the Ohio Statehouse lawn to show their support for the state's health department director, Dr. Amy Acton. The demonstration was organized by Physicians Action Network after protestors showed up at Acton's home near Columbus on Saturday. Late last week, Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Acton extended Ohio’s stay-at-home order through the end of the month.

The Cleveland Public Library is implementing $6 million in cost-saving measures in resposne to the pandemic. Cleveland.com reports the library has implemented a hiring freeze and has applied to The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services to allow employees who work reduced hours to receive unemployment benefits. Cuyahoga County and Akron-Summit County public libraries have laid off or furloughed hundreds of employees.

Ohio manufacturing, distribution and construction companies are allowed to reopen today under the state's reopening plan, along with general offices. All businesses must follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including masks for employees, limiting capacity and spacing of workers and customers, and sanitization procedures. Retailers and other consumer services are permitted to reopen May 12. Gov. DeWine is expected to outline soon when places like gyms and salons may open.

Large Ohio grocery stores are claimping down on meat purchases due to supply chains affected by the pandemic. Giant Eagle is limiting shoppers to two items of ground beef and on-sale items. Kroger is also limiting purchases on beef, chicken and pork. Walmart said it’s coming up with a plan. Many of the nation's largest meat processors have shut down because of coronavirus concerns, including Smithfield Farms which had at least 300 employees test positive for the virus.

There are nearly 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of nearly 3% from Saturday. There are 1,038 confirmed deaths. The Ohio Department of Health reports nearly 3,700 patients remain hospitalized and 1,000 have been admitted to the ICU. For all the latest details on COVID-19, click here.

The Holden Arboretum in Lake County will open May 12. The more than 600 acres of gardens and collections in Kirtland will allow members to make reservations beginning tomorrow. It expects to open to the general public by the end of the month. The Cleveland Botanical Garden, which is managed by the Arboretum, remains closed.