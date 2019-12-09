Morning Headlines: Kent State Football is Frisco Bowl Bound; Earthquake Rumbles Lake Erie Shoreline

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Dec. 9:

Kent State football is Frisco Bowl bound

Kent State will face Utah State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20. The Aggies are in the postseason for the eighth time in nine years while the Flashes are making just their third bowl appearance in school history and their first since 2012. Kent State was the only FBS school that earned bowl eligibility by winning its final three games, and had to rally from a 27-6 fourth-quarter deficit against bowl-bound Buffalo for one of those victories. Utah State is led by Jordan Love, who began the season as a darkhorse Heisman Trophy contender.

Minor earthquake in Lake Erie shakes Ohio shoreline again

Geologists said a small earthquake centered just off the Lake Erie shoreline shook areas east of Cleveland. The 2.6 magnitude quake struck Saturday morning and was felt in several Ohio cities, including downtown Cleveland. There haven't been any reports of damage. It's the second 2.6 magnitude quake since mid-October. The latest one was centered about three miles north of the city of Eastlake. Both of those were much lighter than a 4.2 magnitude event that struck Ohio just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie in June.

Cities challenge new state gun law

Ohio cities challenging a new state law that they said infringes on their ability to regulate firearms are ready for their day in court. The cities are asking for an injunction to delay part of the law from taking effect until the court rules whether it's constitutional. The provision the cities are challenging would allow gun owners who believe their rights have been violated to sue a municipality and seek damages. A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for today in Akron. A spokesman for the Ohio Attorney’s General Office said that the state does not comment on pending litigation.

Trump to visit Cleveland for event giving away $25,000

President Donald Trump and his supporters are planning an event in Downtown Cleveland Saturday that'll include a $25,000 cash giveaway to the public. Cleveland.com reports the event is being organized by the Urban Revitalization Commission, a nonprofit founded by two members of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, including Cleveland Heights Pastor Darrell Scott. The group hasn't disclosed where the money for the raffle came from. Trump plans to attend.

Arbitrator: Fired Akron detective should be reinstated

An arbitrator has ruled that a fired Akron police detective should get his job back. The Beacon Journal reports 23-year veteran James Anthony was fired in February for making a comment on Facebook about Islam's leader, violating the police department's social media use. The comment eventually led to media coverage and public outcry. The arbitrator said although the action prompted discipline, firing the detective was excessive. Anthony will return to work within the next month, depending on whether the city will appeal the decision. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan's office says it will issue a statement Monday.

Majority of Ohio's board of elections haven't installed anti-hacking software

Most of Ohio's county board of elections haven't installed a security system with a digital alarm that's meant to prevent hacking. The Columbus Dispatch reports 13 of 88 county board of elections have installed the alarm with just two months until deadline. In June, Secretary of State Frank LaRose instructed all county boards to install the alarms, conduct assessments and complete training on physical and cybersecurity threats. So far, 52 counties have completed half of those initiatives.

7 shootings, robbery reported in Cleveland over the weekend

It was a weekend of violence in Cleveland. Seven shootings were reported by police, along with a robbery at a T-Mobile store and a stabbing. Authorities are searching for two older male suspects in connection with a shooting on Saturday, when a 20-year-old man was shot in the hand in the Guthrie neighborhood. Police also found a body Sunday morning between two businesses on East 185th street.

Youngstown State extends Tressel as president through 2021

Youngstown State University's trustees and its president have agreed to extend his contract through June 2021. The university's Board of Trustees and President Jim Tressel agreed this past week to the one-year extension. The head of the board said the former Ohio State University football coach's strong leadership has moved the university forward. Tressel was named YSU's ninth president in 2014. The university said Youngstown State's enrollment has improved and freshman test scores and grade point averages are among the highest in YSU's history since he arrived. Tressel coached at Ohio State in Columbus from 2001-10.

Police reopen investigation of 1981 cold case death in Ohio

An investigation has been reopened into the 38-year-old cold case of a teenager who was found dead five days after he disappeared from a party in a Cleveland suburb. Newburgh Heights police announced the department will partner with Tiffin University students to find out what happened to Kurt Sova. Sova, 17 at the time, went to a house party on Oct. 23, 1981. He left the party and never made it home. Sova's body was found five days later in a ravine near the house where the party was held. A coroner at the time could not determine Sova's cause of death.